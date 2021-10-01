Punjab DGP orders night domination ops in border dists

Citing “current security scenario”, Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota Thursday directed all the senior superintendents of police in border districts to start night domination operations along the India-Pakistan international border from 9pm to 4am.

The border districts include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

DGP asked border district SSPs to “give special attention to drones and suspicious persons moving in the vulnerable areas”.

He also ordered SSPs to utilise all the police control room and rapid rural police response vehicles and bullet proof material to cover vulnerable places besides activating all the control rooms.

The DGP also directed SSPs to divide their districts into sectors and depute gazetted officers for every sector, who will be personally out on the night domination operation. “The SSPs will maintain a duty roster of gazetted officers and rotate them for supervision of these operations,” he added, in a written statement.

Sahota said, “All nakas in the second line of defence and other sensitive locations would be manned at night under the supervision of a non-gazetted officer, while additional nakas should be put-up on ancillary roads for checking of vehicles”.

“Inter-state nakas, especially on the Jammu and Kashmir border should also be strengthened and all vehicles coming from J&K should be thoroughly checked,” he said.