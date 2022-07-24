Punjab: DGP leads special vehicle-checking op to check gangsters’ movement

July 24, 2022 1:53:56 am
Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special vehicle checking drive, involving 10,000 personnel, in all the 28 police districts to check the movement of anti-social elements as well as drug peddlers.
Over 800 nakas – including 56 inter-state, 250 inter-district, 53 hi-tech and 427 city sealing – were set up in the state with an aim to make Punjab free from drugs and gangsters, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.
Yadav, who himself was on the ground and conducted random visits to different checkpoints in the Ropar Range, said the operation was carried out in a synchronised manner from 4 pm to 7 pm and senior officers in the rank of additional director general of police and inspector general of police were deputed in each district to personally supervise it.
The DGP said during the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons was conducted while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.
“We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicles during the course of this operation,” he added.
