Punjab DGP launches ‘one rank up’ promotion scheme in state

PUNJAB DGP Suresh Arora Monday formally launched ‘one rank up promotion’ plan under the assured career progression scheme and promoted 11 police personnel to higher ranks.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab Police said DGP Arora promoted sub-inspector Kulbir Singh (Rupnagar) and Indermohan (Patiala) to the local rank of inspector. Subsequently, Assistant Sub Inspectors Harbhajan Singh (Ludhiana), Gurmail Singh (Bathinda), Shashipal (Jalandhar), Pradeep Kumar (Patiala), Karamjit Singh (Patiala) and Pal Singh (Patiala) were promoted to the local rank of SI.In addition to this, head constable Malkiat Singh (Ludhiana), Jagdeep Singh (Patiala) and Harbhajan Singh (Patiala) were also elevated to the local rank of ASI.

The DGP exhorted them to “work wholeheartedly, with honesty and zeal.” He also sought suggestions from them to eradicate the drug menace in the state and bring in more improvement in the functioning of the state police. He informed that no personnel would face any difficulty for their promotion under this new scheme implemented by the Punjab Police and no employee would face retirement before the promotion of ASI.

Divulging more he added that provisions have been made under this scheme that employees would get promotion after 16 years of service from head constable to ASI and Sub-inspector post after 24 years of service from ASI. Besides, Sub-Inspector would get promotion as an Inspector after 30 years of service, he added.

