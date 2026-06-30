Gaurav Yadav likely to continue as Punjab Police chief as UPSC shortlists his name in panel of three

Gaurav Yadav, the officiating state police chief, is likely to be appointed as the regular Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday shortlisting him among three IPS officers of the 1992 batch for the post, it has been learnt.
The other two officers that made it to the panel finalised by the UPSC’s empanelment committee include Sharad Satya Chauhan and Harpreet Singh Sidhu. In the pecking order, Chauhan is the senior most, followed by Sidhu and Yadav.
While Yadav is due to retire on April 30, 2029, Chauhan, currently posted as the state Vigilance Bureau chief retires on March 31, 2028. Sidhu, who was repatriated prematurely from his central deputation to the parent cadre in last year, retires on May 31, 2027.
Sources privy to the development told The Indian Express that Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha too attended the UPSC empanelment committee meeting, which took up for discussion a panel of 14 names officers sent by the state government in April. Sinha did not respond to calls.
Once Punjab government names the officer who will lead the police force, it would end the nearly four-year-long arrangement of officiating DGP in the state. Multiple sources in the police department and the government said that Yadav will be made the regular DGP. “It seems there is no change on the cards. The final decision, however, is to be taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” said a senior government official. Yadav enjoys a good relationship with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Punjab had decided to send a panel two months after the Supreme Court directed the UPSC to take proactive measures against states delaying the appointment of full-time DGPs. The apex court, expressing strong disapproval of the “acting DGP” culture prevalent in several states, had noted that it undermines the stability and independence of police leadership as envisioned in the 2006 Prakash Singh judgment. The court empowered the UPSC to directly remind states of impending vacancies and, in cases of persistent delays, file applications in the Prakash Singh case for accountability, including contempt actions against errant governments.
The Supreme Court had fixed February 5 and directed Punjab to send a panel within days. The state, however, delayed the process, even attempting to rely on its own legislative route through the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023, an argument that did not find favour with the court. It was only after reminders from the UPSC and a rap from the top court that the Punjab government moved to finalise the list.
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Yadav, who was named the officiating DGP in July 2022, has now held the post for four years. The last time Punjab appointed a DGP through a panel cleared by the UPSC was in January 2022 when the then Congress government, headed by Charanjit Singh Channi, had picked VK Bhawra for the post. Bhawra’s was among the heads that rolled in the aftermath of the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022. The AAP dispensation had in June 2022 asked Bhawra to proceed on leave and appointed Yadav as the officiating DGP.
Earlier, Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeking to circumvent UPSC and create a seven-member committee (chaired by a retired High Court judge) to prepare a panel of three officers and appoint a DGP with a three-year tenure. The Bill was sent to the Governor who referred it to the President for assent. President Droupadi Murmu had returned the Bill without assent.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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