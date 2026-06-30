Gaurav Yadav likely to continue as Punjab Police chief as UPSC shortlists his name in panel of three

Gaurav Yadav, who was named the officiating DGP in July 2022, has now held the post for four years. (Photo: X)

Gaurav Yadav, the officiating state police chief, is likely to be appointed as the regular Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday shortlisting him among three IPS officers of the 1992 batch for the post, it has been learnt.

The other two officers that made it to the panel finalised by the UPSC’s empanelment committee include Sharad Satya Chauhan and Harpreet Singh Sidhu. In the pecking order, Chauhan is the senior most, followed by Sidhu and Yadav.

While Yadav is due to retire on April 30, 2029, Chauhan, currently posted as the state Vigilance Bureau chief retires on March 31, 2028. Sidhu, who was repatriated prematurely from his central deputation to the parent cadre in last year, retires on May 31, 2027.