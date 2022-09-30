scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Punjab DGP: Absconding shooter associated with Bambiha gang arrested

Neeraj Chaska, the topmost wanted shooter of the Bambiha gang was arrested from Jammu for his involvement in multiple murders.

Neeraj, a resident of Jaito in Faridkot, is the main shooter of the Bambiha gang, being controlled by foreign-based wanted gangster Gaurav, alias Lucky Patial. (File)

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Thursday arrested Neeraj Chaska, an absconding shooter of the Davinder Bambiha gang, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Neeraj Chaska, the topmost wanted shooter of the Bambiha gang was arrested from Jammu for his involvement in multiple murders, including that of Student Organisation of Panjab University leader Gurlal Brar, he added.

The murder of Gurlal Brar, who was a close relative of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, triggered an inter-gang rivalry between the gangs of Davinder Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi, leading to a spate of murders in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and the National Capital Region (NCR), the DGP said.

Gurlal Brar was shot dead outside a nightclub in Chandigarh in October 2020.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Khalistan on lips, Bhindranwale follower takes charge of Deep Sidhu&#8217...Premium
Khalistan on lips, Bhindranwale follower takes charge of Deep Sidhu&#8217...
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

Neeraj, a resident of Jaito in Faridkot, is the main shooter of the Bambiha gang, being controlled by foreign-based wanted gangster Gaurav, alias Lucky Patial. Patial is the main handler of the gang after Davinder Bambiha was neutralised by the Punjab Police in September 2016. Neeraj has been absconding since 2019.

DGP Yadav said in an ongoing intelligence-based operation, a team of the AGTF in coordination with central agencies arrested Neeraj from Samba in Jammu.

Police also recovered two foreign-made pistols along with 17 live cartridges from him.

Advertisement

He said apart from Gurlal’s murder, Neeraj has been directly involved in at least four more killings, including that of kabbadi player Money, who was killed in Jaito town of Faridkot district.

More from Chandigarh

The DGP said Neeraj along with his associates had also killed one Surjit at Chandigarh’s Sector 38 in March 2020, following which Davinder Bambiha group took the responsibility of the murder.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 06:21:19 am
Next Story

42 FIRs pending probe against Punjab lawmakers, HC told

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement