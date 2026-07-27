Punjab developing backup for Centre’s Sarathi portal to avoid driving licence delays

Punjab Sarathi backup software can be rolled out as early as next month.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhJul 27, 2026 01:37 PM IST
mumbai automated driving test trackThe software will receive data directly from sensors installed at automated driving test tracks and record a candidate’s progress even without a live connection to the central Sarathi server. (File photo for representative use)
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Punjab is developing software to act as a backup for the Centre’s Sarathi Parivahan Portal after receiving repeated complaints from districts that driving tests had to be cancelled after the Sarathi server either slowed down or became unavailable.

Punjab Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told The Indian Express last week that the initiative was aimed at ensuring citizens were not made to suffer because of technical glitches beyond the state’s control.

“People have faced a great deal of inconvenience whenever the Sarathi server goes down. This initiative is aimed at resolving that problem. We are confident it will succeed and benefit not only Punjab but could eventually help other states as well,” Cheema added.

The software, being developed by the Punjab government’s IT wing after obtaining approval from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is expected to be ready within the next fortnight. After real-time testing, it is likely to be rolled out at automated driving test tracks across Punjab in August.

Since Sarathi is the nationwide platform used by transport departments for issuing learner’s licences, driving licences and conducting automated driving tests, heavy traffic on the central server has at times affected services across states.

“There are so many people logging into the app at any given time. This makes it overloaded. We had to think of a way,” said a transport department official.

He said Punjab took up the matter with the Centre after repeated disruptions. The state then proposed developing an auxiliary application that would work alongside Sarathi rather than replacing it.

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The official explained that the software will receive data directly from sensors installed at automated driving test tracks and record a candidate’s progress even without a live connection to the central Sarathi server. The information will be securely stored in a digital capsule and synchronised with Sarathi once connectivity is restored.

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He said this would ensure that driving tests continue uninterrupted even if the central server goes down, eliminating the need to cancel appointments midway because of technical glitches.

The application has also been designed to maintain the integrity of the automated testing process. Officials said the captured data cannot be modified at any stage, ensuring there is minimal human intervention.

Currently, whenever the Sarathi server remains unavailable for an extended period, driving test appointments are automatically rescheduled, often by a week or more. In some cases, transport authorities have had to temporarily extend the validity of learner’s licences and driving licences to prevent inconvenience to applicants.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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