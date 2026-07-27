Punjab developing backup for Centre’s Sarathi portal to avoid driving licence delays

The software will receive data directly from sensors installed at automated driving test tracks and record a candidate’s progress even without a live connection to the central Sarathi server. (File photo for representative use)

Punjab is developing software to act as a backup for the Centre’s Sarathi Parivahan Portal after receiving repeated complaints from districts that driving tests had to be cancelled after the Sarathi server either slowed down or became unavailable.

Punjab Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told The Indian Express last week that the initiative was aimed at ensuring citizens were not made to suffer because of technical glitches beyond the state’s control.

“People have faced a great deal of inconvenience whenever the Sarathi server goes down. This initiative is aimed at resolving that problem. We are confident it will succeed and benefit not only Punjab but could eventually help other states as well,” Cheema added.