Bonanza for Bacchus lovers: Prices of beer, IMFL to come down by 30-40%

The desi liquor lovers of Punjab are in for a bonanza with cheaper beer, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL) after the Aam Aadmi Party government’s first excise policy in the state has brought the beer and IMFL prices down by 30 to 40 per cent.

As the Bacchus lovers will have to shell out lesser, the government has aimed to stop smuggling of liquor from neighbouring states and Chandigarh. This would help the government check pilferage of revenue from liquor.

The prices of IMFL and beer have come down considerably. For instance, the Royal Stag whisky, available for Rs 500 for 750 ml bottle, will now be available for Rs 420, half bottle of this liquor which was available for Rs 250 will now be available for Rs 150, and the quarter, earlier available for Rs 220, will be available for Rs 120.

Prices of Mc Dowell whisky have been reduced from Rs 400 per bottle to Rs 280. Similarly, the price of half bottle has been slashed from Rs 200 to Rs 160 and a quarter, available earlier for Rs 100, would be available for Rs 85.

The Smirnoff Vodka earlier available for Rs 700 per bottle, Rs 350 per half bottle and Rs 200 per quarter would now be available for Rs 540, Rs 280 and Rs 150 respectively.

Peter Scot whisky would be available for Rs 480, Rs 290 and Rs 150 against an earlier price of Rs 700, Rs 350 and Rs 200 for full, half and quarter of a bottle respectively.

Also Read | Punjab’s smaller liquor contractors fear excise policy may render them jobless

The Royal Challenge whisky has come down to Rs 360, Rs 190 and Rs 100 against earlier price of Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 130. Similarly, VAT 69 has gone cheaper by Rs 100. Earlier, a bottle was available for Rs 1,000. Now, it will be available for Rs 900.

In case of beer, the price of Kingfisher, Haywards 5000 and Thunderbolt brands will come down from Rs 150 to Rs 110 each.