Deputy commissioners start revoking ban on sale of syringes in Punjab

Several Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in Punjab, who had passed orders imposing a ban on the sale of syringes by chemists without doctors’ prescription, have started revoking these orders after receiving instructions from the office of Punjab’s Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

After the recent spate of “drug deaths” in Punjab, they had issued orders putting curbs on the sale of syringes, which were being allegedly used by drug addicts for injections. A letter from Additional Chief Secretary to all the DCs said there already were legal provisions under Drugs and Chemist Act, 1940, in regard to sale of syringes. As per these, syringes are to be sold only against prescriptions and under supervision of a registered pharmacist. Besides details of patient, inventory also had to be maintained by the chemists.

The letter says civil surgeons and drug controllers have already been directed to ensure compliance with the provisions and DCs may also monitor the implementation of the provisions.

Following the letter, orders putting curbs on sale of syringes have been withdrawn in Bathinda, Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts.

