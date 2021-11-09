Punjab Deputy CM’s son-in-law among two appointed as Additional Advocate General

Months after Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, as then Cabinet minister in Capt Amarinder Singh-led dispensation, had opposed the appointment of sons of two MLAs on government posts, his son-in-law Tarun Vir Singh Lehal was Monday appointed as Additional Advocate General (AAG) in Punjab. Randhawa is now a deputy chief minister in Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government and also holds the charge of department of home.

Lehal’s appointment was notified by the department of home affairs and justice on Monday, days after the Home Secretary had put up the file to the legal department. The appointment has the CM’s stamp. Advocate, Mukesh Chander Berry, has been appointed AAG. The government has appointed Sumeet Mahajan as senior AAG, Aadil Singh Boparai as AAG, and Rehatbir Singh Maan as deputy AG.

According to an official order, Lehal and Berry have been appointed with immediate effect”.“This engagement would be purely on a contractual basis up to March 31, 2022, extendable on year to year basis,” the order said.

Lehal told PTI that the appointment is based on merit. “I have been practising in the high court for about 13 years. Being the son-in-law of somebody, if that is negative, then I do not know what to say,” he said. The appointments come amid an ongoing row over AG APS Deol, whose appointment has been opposed by PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.