Punjab: Deputy CM Randhawa seeks report from DGP on allegation of ‘non-Punjabis’ in police force

A day after gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana alleged that “non-Punjabis” were holding posts or being absorbed in Punjab Police violating rules, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has sought a detailed report from the director general of police (DGP) within seven days.

A government statement said the deputy chief minister had asked DGP Iqbalpreet Singh Sahota to furnish all the facts pertaining to it. He said that this is a serious issue that needs immediate action for which a detailed report is necessary.

Randhawa asked the DGP to submit the report within seven days so that further action can be taken on it.

The minister said that the Punjab government would go to the bottom of this case and severe action would be taken if any violation of law had been committed.