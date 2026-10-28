Punjab denies releasing water to Pak, says excess floodwater flows from J&K streams

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says excess water flowing towards Pakistan during floods should be conserved and managed instead of becoming a source of blame for Punjab

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhOct 28, 2026 04:36 AM IST
Punjab Vidhan Sabha denies releasing water to Pak, Punjab Assembly denies releasing water to Pak, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Punjab Assembly, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Indian express news, current affairs“Water does not go to Pakistan from Madhopur Headworks. During floods, the water that flows in that direction comes from the Ujh and other rivers and streams that meet downstream,” he said.
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Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal Tuesday said no water was released to Pakistan from Madhopur headworks, claiming that the flow across the border during floods was largely from rivers and streams originating in Jammu and Kashmir that join the Ravi downstream.

Speaking during a debate on five resolutions asserting Punjab’s claims over its river waters in the Vidhan Sabha, Goyal said Ujh river and streams such as the Basantar and Tarnah carried excess water during the monsoon, which eventually flowed into the Ravi below Madhopur headworks.

“Water does not go to Pakistan from Madhopur Headworks. During floods, the water that flows in that direction comes from the Ujh and other rivers and streams that meet downstream,” he said.

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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said excess water flowing towards Pakistan during floods should be conserved and managed instead of becoming a source of blame for Punjab. “This water should be conserved and managed. We should have a project at Makora Pattan,” Mann said.

Goyal said the Punjab government had written at least 10 letters to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) since 2022, informing it that the state was not releasing water towards Pakistan. He objected to Punjab being held responsible for the flow across the border without establishing its source and circumstances.

The remarks come amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions over water following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty in April 2025, after the Pahalgam terror attack. The treaty, signed in 1960, governed the sharing of the Indus river system between the two countries.

Canal irrigation area expanded, claims Goyal

Defending the Mann government’s irrigation record, Goyal claimed that the area receiving canal water had increased from 20.8 lakh acres before the Aam Aadmi Party government took office to 60.8 lakh acres now. He said the share of agricultural land receiving canal water had risen from 26 per cent to 80 per cent.

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He argued that expanding canal irrigation would help reduce Punjab’s dependence on groundwater, which has come under severe pressure because of agricultural extraction.

Emphasising Punjab’s contribution to the country’s foodgrain stocks, Goyal said the state had a national responsibility to conserve its water resources while sustaining agricultural production. He accused the Centre of treating Punjab unfairly on water-related issues and urged it not to blame the state for water flowing into Pakistan without establishing the facts.

The minister said the government was committed to conserving Punjab’s water resources and ensuring adequate supplies for farmers, stressing the need to build infrastructure to capture and utilise floodwater rather than assign blame.

 

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Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

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