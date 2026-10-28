Punjab denies releasing water to Pak, says excess floodwater flows from J&K streams

Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal Tuesday said no water was released to Pakistan from Madhopur headworks, claiming that the flow across the border during floods was largely from rivers and streams originating in Jammu and Kashmir that join the Ravi downstream.

Speaking during a debate on five resolutions asserting Punjab’s claims over its river waters in the Vidhan Sabha, Goyal said Ujh river and streams such as the Basantar and Tarnah carried excess water during the monsoon, which eventually flowed into the Ravi below Madhopur headworks.

“Water does not go to Pakistan from Madhopur Headworks. During floods, the water that flows in that direction comes from the Ujh and other rivers and streams that meet downstream,” he said.