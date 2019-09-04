Punjab: Delivery boys thrash manager of fast food joint at Kharar, three held

The Phase 11 police on Tuesday arrested three persons working with an online food delivery app who allegedly thrashed the manager of a fast food joint at Kharar. Later, the accused were released on bail.

Advertising

The brawl broke out between the accused and the complainant on Monday evening near Desumajra village at Kharar.

The complainant in the case, Vinod Singh, a resident of Desumajra village, stated in his complaint that he works as a manager with fast food joint KFC at Kharar. On Monday, some persons working for a food delivery app came to take orders but he asked them to sit outside the main restaurant.

“These people (accused) sat in the chairs which are meant for customers. I asked them to wait outside till their order is ready. Sometimes customers complain to us as these people occupy the sitting space. It affects us. But one of the accused started arguing with me,” Vinod Singh said.

Advertising

The investigating officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Avtar Singh, said that after having an argument at the restaurant, the accused decided to teach a lesson to Vinod and they started following him when the latter left for his home.

“When Vinod reached near his village, the accused stopped him and thrashed him. Vinod suffered injuries and was admitted to Kharar civil hospital,” ASI Avtar Singh said.

The IO said that those arrested were identified as main accused Rajinder Singh and his two accomplices Preet Singh and Manjeet Singh, both residents of Desumajra village.

All the accused were booked under sections 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common interest) of the Indian Penal Code.