Punjab: Delhi-Amritsar Highway blocked for 27 hours, 9 farmer leaders among several booked

THE KAPURTHALA police booked nine farmer leaders by name and several other unidentified persons under the National Highway Act and relevant sections of the IPC for allegedly blocking National Highway-1 at Phagwara for nearly 27 hours, throwing normal life out of gear.

The busy Delhi-Amritsar Highway was blocked at Phagwara from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening by a large number of sugarcane growers to highlight the issue of their pending dues.

The farmer leaders who were booked included Satnam Singh Sahni, Manjit Singh Rai, Kirpal Singh Musapur, Gurmit Singh Dalla, Sukhal Singh Dafar, Santokh Singh Sandhu, Baljinder Singh Raju, Surjit Singh and Baldev Singh, among others. They were booked under section 8 (B) of National Highway Act 1956 and under section 188, 283, 109, 149 120-B of IPC.

The case was registered at Phagwara Sadar police station in which it was mentioned that due to the dharna, commuters faced major inconvenience and it also resulted in loss to government property as the protestors have installed tents on the main road and several tractor trollies were parked on the NH-1 while around over 1,000 protesters were sitting on dharna.

A video recording of the dharna would be studied and the names of others would be included in the FIR after identifying them, police sources said.

Farmers leaders said the government forced them to stage a protest and that they apologise to the public for the inconvenience caused.