Punjab: Delay in Cong unit rejig fuels speculation of Jakhar’s exit as state chief, party denies

After dragging its feet on reorganisation of its Punjab unit despite finalising a list of new office-bearers a month ago, the Congress on Monday sought to put speculation over the delay to rest by stating that there was no plan to replace incumbent state unit president Sunil Jakhar.

The list was prepared by AICC general secretary incharge Asha Kumari, PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar and Chief Minister’s political secretary Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu. Kumari had to take it to the high command for their approval. But the names are yet to be announced.

Amid the delay, reports indicated that the CM wanted Jakhar replaced with Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari. Tewari is considered close to the CM and the latter was instrumental in getting him the ticket from Anandpur Sahib during Lok Sabha elections. It is learnt that the CM has also mentioned about his choice to a set of ministers in the state. It was after that the speculation about Jakhar’s replacement started, sources revealed. Further, a few leaders in the party believe that Tewari fits the bill as he is a Hindu and if the party wanted to balance out its dynamics on religious lines, then he could be the best bet.

Kumari when contacted, however, said there was no move to replace Jakhar. “He will continue. There is no move to replace him. He is doing well.”

On delay in the reorganisation, she said that she was busy after her sister’s demise. “Also, I want to make sure that nobody who is deserving gets left out. I am getting inputs from all the districts to ensure that no deserving person is left out and is not accommodated,” she added.

Meanwhile in party circles, another reason for the delay in reorganisation has been attributed to lack of representation to former Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his team in the list. Sources said Sidhu was not given due representation and the high command wanted him to be treated at par with other Congress leaders.

