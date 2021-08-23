Punjab: Decomposed body of woman found, case filed

The decomposed body of a woman was found on Kharar-Ropar highway near Goslan village on Saturday. The Kurali police registered a case on Sunday.

The body, which was yet to be identified, was discovered by a farmer while he was returning home. Police suspect that the woman was murdered somewhere else and the culprits had dumped the body there.

The complainant in the case, Lakhvir Singh, stated to the police that he was returning home after meeting a priest at his village gurdwara.

“While I was returning, I noticed a foul smell coming from near the fields. I thought it was emanating from a dead animal. Then I inspected the spot and found that a woman’s decomposed body with a piece of cloth on the body was lying near the fields,” Lakhvir stated in the complaint.

He said that after discovering the body, he had informed the villagers and then the local police.

A police party, led by the Kharar (sadar) Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Malkiat Singh, reached the spot and found that the half-naked body was wrapped in a white-coloured plastic bag and worms were crawling on the body.

The Inspector said that they had found a blouse on the body but most parts of the body were decomposed.

“It seemed that the body might have been dumped three-four days ago. We have kept the body at mortuary and informed the local as well as neighbouring police stations to inform us about the missing persons in their areas as the body is not identified yet. After the post-mortem, we would be able to ascertain more details and the injury if any,” Inspector Singh said.

Police registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at Kurali (sadar) police station.