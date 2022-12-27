Punjab declares holiday on Dec 28

The Punjab government has declared holiday in the state on December 28 under the Negotiable Instrument Act 1881. All government institutions, boards/corporations, banks and commercial establishments will remain closed tomorrow.

The holiday coincides with the culmination of the three -day Shaheedi Jor Mela at Fatehgarh Sahib district to commemorate the martyrdom of the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, aged 8 and 6. The two, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh were bricked alive for refusing to convert to Islam.

The mela, which draws lakhs of pilgrims, starts on December 26 and concludes on December 28.