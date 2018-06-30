Punjab: Decade’s heaviest pre-monsoon rainfall lifts paddy hopes

Punjab’s average annual rainfall is nearly 650 mm of which 450-480 mm falls during the rainy season, from July to September. (File) Punjab’s average annual rainfall is nearly 650 mm of which 450-480 mm falls during the rainy season, from July to September. (File)

Punjab has received this decade’s heaviest and much-needed pre-monsoon rain, which has come as a boon in the ongoing paddy sowing season in the state, where around 4.80 lakh million litres water is required daily to irrigate the water-guzzling paddy crop. The rain over the past 48 hours has meant the state has got over 12 per cent of Punjab’s annual cumulative rainfall in just three spells of rains in June.

Punjab’s average annual rainfall is nearly 650 mm of which 450-480 mm falls during the rainy season, from July to September. In the past 48 hours, till Friday morning, Punjab had received over 50 mm rainfall across state (around eight per cent of the annual rain in just two days) and with these heavy rains, the state recorded 80.2 mm rainfall in June and completed 12.3 per cent share of the total annual rainfall in Punjab.

Before the June 27 and June 28 pre-monsoon rains, another heavy spell of rain around 29.1 mm was recorded in Punjab on June 16. In the past 48 hours, Nawanshahr district got highest rainfall in Punjab with average rainfall of the district was 103.3 mm and total 235.5 mm in three rains of June months which is 203 per cent above the normal rain of the district for June month. Ropar district received 221 mm including 90 mm rainfall on June 16 which is 288 per cent higher than the normal for the district in June.

Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Patiala and Gurdaspur districts also received heavy rain with 136 mm, 133 mm, 126 mm and 104 mm respectively. Fatehgarh Sahib too received 104.4 tail which 153 per cent higher than the normal. Barring three districts, the remaining 19 districts of Punjab got surplus pre-monsoon rain this year. Mansa, Ferozepur got -43 and -23 mm rain fall respectively while Bathinda got normal rainfall.

Overall, Punjab’s average rainfall is 101 per cent more than normal in June month. Director, India Met department, Chandigarh, Surinder Pal, said after about a decade they have recorded such a heavy pre-monsoon rain this year. As per the Met department, before this good advance rain fall was recorded in 2009, 2011 and 2013 but this year it was highest of a decade.

Director, Punjab Agriculture, Dr Jasbir Singh Bains, said, “This is like a boon as this rain will save a large amount of ground water during paddy sowing season as for around first 15-20 days of sowing of the paddy, we need water filled fields continuously which consumes water majorly.

