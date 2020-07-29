Punjab: Death rate more than doubled in last 23 days, govt advisor blames delayed reporting by patients

Projections had indicated that there would be 100-150 deaths in three weeks. Experts had warned of a higher mortality rate as Covid was spiking. (Representational) Projections had indicated that there would be 100-150 deaths in three weeks. Experts had warned of a higher mortality rate as Covid was spiking. (Representational)

As COVID-19 cases surge in Punjab, the number of deaths due to contagion has more than doubled in last 23 days, as was projected by experts.

Punjab had reported 164 deaths in the state till July 5. The toll rose to 336 by Tuesday, 23 days later. In the last 24 hours, as many as 19 deaths have been reported, as per the media bulletin. Maximum number of people (six) died in Ludhiana, followed by three each from Tarn Taran, Patiala, Amritsar and Sangrur and one persons lost his life in Hoshiarpur. As many as 19 patients were admitted in ICUs across the state.

Projections had indicated that there would be 100-150 deaths in three weeks. Experts had warned of a higher mortality rate as Covid was spiking.

Dr K K Talwar, former PGIMER director and advisor to the state department of health and family welfare, said that the death rate was unfortunately increasing, which he blamed on delayed reporting by Covid-19 patients to hospitals.

“The problem is with delayed response of patients. After observing symptoms, these patients keep waiting at home and report to hospitals only after symptoms worsen. This disease does not give much time. Most deaths being reported take place within 24 to 48 hours of reporting to hospitals.”

He said that the solution in creating awareness. “We keep telling people to take action whenever they see even a minor symptom. We urge them not to wait. We are able to save patients who come in early. We really need to sensitise people. The responsibility lies with all of us.”

Dr Talwar had earlier stated that in the last three weeks of July, 100-150 deaths were projected. Since July 8, as many as 161 people have lost their lives due to the virus. In June, 99 persons had died of Covid.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has also — during his address to people of the state every weekend — been asking the public to report to the hospital the moment they get cold, cough of fever. He had said that even if it was a seasonal cold, they should not take chances and report to the hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.