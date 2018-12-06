Punjab: Death penalty to man for killing sister

LESS than two years after police recovered bones and ashes from a cremation ground following suspected honour killing of a young woman, a Hisar court Wednesday awarded death penalty to her brother.

Justice Pankaj of the Special Court for “Heinous Crime against Women” in Hisar has termed the case “rarest of rare”.

Ashok (24), a resident of Juglan village in Hisar district, had been convicted on November 29 by the court, which held that “the prosecution has proved that (the) accused has committed the murder of his sister Kiran…” He killed his younger sister Kiran Rani for marrying a cab driver from a different caste.

The police had lodged an FIR on February 14, 2017, after Kiran’s husband Rohtash Kumar of Siswal village in Hisar district had accused her family members of the honour killing.

Sources said that cause of the death was not clear, but prosecution alleged that Ashok killed his sister because he was not happy with her inter-caste marriage.

Kiran, who had completed her studies from neighbouring Adampur’s Industrial Training Institute before moving to Jaipur for further studies, belonged to Jat community, while Kumar, a cab driver in Gurgaon, was from Saini caste.

Kumar had told the police that they had got married at Sanatan Dharam Charitable Trust, Hisar, on August 8, 2015.

After the marriage, he told the police, she had gone to her parental home as both of them were studying at that time. He had claimed that she used to tell him that she would make her parents “happy for their marriage”. However, the complaint mentioned that “Ashok had threatened him to kill”.

Kiran had died under mysterious circumstances on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 and she was cremated on February 10, 2017. On February 14, 2017, Kumar had lodged a complaint prompting the police to registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said that initially, the police had lodged an FIR against unknown persons, but later arrested Ashok. The deceased’s mother and father Suresh, an Assistant Sub-inspector in Rohtak, had also come under scanner of the investigators, but were given clean chit after their polygraph test.

During the court proceedings, Kumar did not support the prosecution version adding “he does not know about the reason of her death and doesn’t know who killed his wife”. He also stated that he was never threatened by Ashok.

The court, however, said that Sanjay Chauhan, president of Hisar Sanatan Dharam Charitable Trust, proved to be a very important and independent witness and the record produced by him was of utmost value to adjudicate the case, but pointed out that the investigating officer had not joined him in the probe.

“It also shows that (the) investigation conducted by (the) Investigating Officer is also very poor and hence (the) case is also forwarded to Inspector General of Police, Hisar Range, to take appropriate action against him,” said the court.

Defence lawyer Lalit Goyat told The Indian Express that they would challenge the trial court verdict before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, claiming that even complainant Kumar had turned hostile in the case.