HC seeks Centre, Punjab response on PIL over relaxed rules for de-addiction drugs

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a PIL alleging repeated regulatory changes aimed at bypassing earlier court orders. It also warned of unchecked sale of psychoactive drugs.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhFeb 5, 2026 04:02 PM IST
punjab and haryana hcThe bench observed that the issues raised were of public importance and directed the state and the Union government to seek instructions and file their responses. (Express photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Punjab government and the Union of India on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dr Paramjeet Singh Ranu, raising concerns over the relaxation of regulatory conditions governing the dispensing of highly addictive de-addiction drugs such as buprenorphine and its combination with naloxone.

The PIL came up before a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, which sought responses from the Centre and the state on the issues raised, and fixed the matter for further hearing.

During the hearing, senior counsel for the petitioner submitted that the present petition was the fourth in a series of PILs on the same issue, with three earlier PILs and multiple special leave petitions pending. He said the Drugs Controller General of India had, on March 28, 2019, relaxed the conditions for dispensing buprenorphine-based drugs at the behest of a Punjab-based Association of Psychiatrists, allowing supply not only at designated government-run de-addiction centres but also at private psychiatric clinics and hospitals.

The petitioner argued that such relaxation was granted without inviting objections, expert consultations or public discussion, and was contrary to guidelines issued by PGIMER in a report dated October 9, 2014, which had been accepted by the Punjab government in July 2018. He said the drug was psychoactive in nature and required strict medical supervision, but the relaxed norms would allow dispensing from small private clinics without adequate checks and balances.

The counsel further alleged that subsequent regulatory changes were a “concerted effort” to frustrate earlier court orders. He referred to amendments to rules framed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and later notifications, including amendments to the 2021 rules and the introduction of new rules in 2025, which he said sought to legitimise outpatient facilities for substance use disorder treatment. According to the petitioner, the new framework permitted outpatient centres with minimal infrastructure requirements, such as a doctor’s room of 100 square feet, which could enable fly-by-night operators to dispense addictive drugs.

The petitioner also submitted that the regulatory changes ran contrary to the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and other expert recommendations, and warned that the opening up of outpatient facilities could lead to widespread misuse and illegal sale of de-addiction drugs.

The bench observed that the issues raised were of public importance and directed the state and the Union government to seek instructions and file their responses. The petitioner also indicated that the matter required an early hearing, noting concerns that unregulated outpatient facilities could open the floodgates to misuse.

The rules in question have been in force since December 12, 2025, and the petitioner sought an early date for further consideration. The bench granted four weeks for the respondents to file their replies.

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh

