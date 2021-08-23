Punjab: Dalit man who accused police of beating him retracts claim

In a turn of events, an elderly Dalit man from Hangola village who accused two police officers of beating him, Sunday retracted his allegations in an official statement to the police.

The officers, Raipur Rani SHO, Inspector Yashdeep Singh, and ASI Devi Dayal, were shifted to Police Lines as a fallout of his earlier claims.

Gurnam Singh (76), a retired head teacher, had alleged that a group of villagers had sought the police’s intervention in a matter pertaining to illegal occupation of shamlat land (village common land) but the police, rather than addressing their grievance, beat him up at the police station.

The matter pertains to a dispute between two parties over 170-180 acres of shamlat land in Hangola village in Raipur Rani block. One party claims the land belongs to them, the other said they are illegal occupants.

“Kashmir Singh of the opposite party made casteist remarks, intimidated me, and started fighting on the police station premises. When the police intervened, I tried to move away but stumbled upon a chair that hit on my head, leaving me injured,” said Gurnam in his written statement.

ACP Vijay Kumar Nehra, who is leading the probe, confirmed the development. “A detailed inquiry is underway. We will investigate every aspect of the incident to bring the reality out,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police have filed an FIR against Kashmir Singh on the complaint of Gurnam’s fellow villager, Anil Kumar, who had accompanied him to the police station. The FIR was filed under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act at the Raipur Rani PS.