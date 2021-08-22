Punjab: Dalit man alleges police thrashing; SHO, ASI shifted

A 70-year-old Dalit man has accused the Panchkula police of beating him up with a wooden stick while investigating a matter reported by him. The SHO along with the accused ASI have been shifted to the police lines.

Gurnam Singh, a retired head teacher, alleged that they had sought police intervention in a matter pertaining to “illegal occupation of shamlat land (village common land), but the police rather than addressing our grievance beat us up”.

“We had filed a complaint at the Raipur Rani PS, asking the police to stop those trying to occupy the shamlat land. As per a police notice, we went to the PS where the other party was already present. ASI Devi Dayal didn’t listen to me and others accompanying me but hit me on my head with a wooden stick,” Gurnam alleged.

An inquiry into the matter has been marked and the SHO and ASI have been sent to police lines.

SSP Saurabh Singh said, “The accused officers have been sent to the district lines pending an inquiry which has been marked to ACP Vijay Nehra. The matter between the two parties is primarily a land dispute involving a huge amount of land measuring about 180 acres. The matter is a complex one and both the SDM and Tehsildar of the area Saturday did a survey and will hold an open meeting with both the parties in the coming week.”

SHO Yashdeep Singh has termed the allegations false. “This is a land dispute wherein Gurnam, one member of a party, alleged that another party belonging to Kashmir Singh is illegally operating on panchayati land. We issued official notices to both the parties who reached the police station around 5.30 pm on Friday. It was after two members of both parties started fighting inside the station itself that a police official tried to stop them which led to Gurnam falling on his head and hitting the edge of the bench placed right behind him.”

Around 9 pm, hours after the incident, members of the Bhim Army reached the spot and raised slogans against the Panchkula police and SHO. DCP (Panchkula) Mohit Handa was on leave and not available for comment.

ACP Vijay Nehra, leading the inquiry, said, “As of now, we have transferred both police officials to the Police Lines. A detailed inquiry is pending. The matter will be thoroughly investigated.”

The matter pertains to a dispute between two parties over 170-180 acres of shamlat land at Hangola village in Raipur Rani block. One party claims the land belongs to them while the other says they are illegal occupants.

Local MLA and Speaker of the Assembly said, “There have been issues arising in Panchkula police’s handling of affairs lately. I will hold a review meeting soon after the monsoon session and ask for an action taken report in the cases of the past few months.”

Panchkula police has been under fire for a deteriorating law and order situation here, with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij recently raiding a police station after receiving complaints of inaction by the police in criminal matters. With an influx of rising illegal mining reports, hookah bar functioning across the city, besides rise in thefts, there is a feeling of anguish among people. So much so, that on August 12, at least nine cops were beaten up by two parties who had been fighting with each other at Rajiv Colony.

It has also been over a month since a 10-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in a jungle area of Bandar Ghati here on July 18 with her father, also the prime suspect in the case, turning up dead in a case of suspected suicide the following day. But the police is no closer to solving the case.