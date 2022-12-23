Punjab to ramp up daily tests to 10,000; Haryana minister says no need to panic

Amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries, and with Centre cautioning people against complacency, the Punjab Health department Thursday asked its officials concerned to step up the number of daily Covid testing to 10,000 even as Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij said there was no need to panic, but asked people to voluntarily follow precautionary measures like wearing of masks in crowded places and using sanitiser.

In Punjab, a coronavirus review meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, was postponed and it is likely to take place on Friday, official sources said.

A senior official of the health department said directions have been issued to increase daily Covid-19 testings from around 3,000 at present to 10,000. He further said instructions have also been issued to all civil surgeons in the state to ensure that the samples of all positive cases should be sent for genome sequencing at a facility in Patiala.

There are nine active coronavirus cases in the state as of now, including two each in Jalandhar and Muktar and one each in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Sangrur, Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib.

In neighouring Haryana, Vij said if any specific guidelines or directions pertaining to Covid come from the Centre, they will be fully implemented in the state.

“There is no need to panic. But people must themselves follow measures against Covid like wearing masks, using sanitisers, etc. Everyone should voluntarily follow these measures,” Vij said in a statement.

He said Haryana has adequate stocks of medicine and RT-PCR test facility in every district. Ventilators are also available in sufficient numbers. “We are fully prepared to fight against corona. Taking experience from the previous Covid waves, we are ready in all respects,” he said.

Vij further said “earlier there was a problem of oxygen but now we have installed PSA plants in all hospitals above 50 beds and there is no shortage of oxygen”.

The sudden rise in positive cases in countries such as the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China has caused concern among Indian authorities.

With PTI