Rs 25,000 crore pending DA: Punjab employees knock on Supreme Court doors

Punjab government employees and pensioners have filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, anticipating the government may challenge a high court order directing it to clear pending dearness allowance dues.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readChandigarhAug 6, 2026 09:59 AM IST
Punjab pending dearness allowance DABy filing a caveat, Punjab government employees have ensured that if the government moves the Supreme Court, the apex court cannot grant any ex parte interim relief without first issuing notice to them and hearing their submissions. (Image generated using AI)
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Anticipating that the Punjab government may challenge the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order directing it to clear pending dearness allowance (DA) dues within two weeks, state government employees and pensioners have filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure they are heard before any interim relief is granted.

The caveat was filed on August 5 in the case of Raghbir Singh versus Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Punjab. Advocate Abhishek Gupta filed the caveat on behalf of the employees.

Sukhchain Singh Khaira, president of the Punjab Government Employees Association, said they filed the caveat to ensure that they were heard before the government knocked at the Supreme Court’s doors. “Employees of PSPCL [Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd], school education department, Punjab civil secretariat have all got together to file this caveat. We had filed eight writ petitions for the DA in the high court earlier,” Khaira added.

The move comes days after a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the Punjab government’s appeal against an earlier single judge’s order and directed the state to release the pending DA dues—estimated to be around Rs 25,000 crore—within two weeks. The high court had upheld the finding that the government could not adopt different standards in extending DA benefits to All India Services officers and state government employees and pensioners.

Also Read | ‘Rs 25,000-cr burden’: Punjab may appeal court’s 2-week DA dues deadline

A caveat is a legal precaution filed by a party expecting the opposite side to approach a higher court. By filing it, the employees have ensured that if the Punjab government files a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the high court judgment, the apex court cannot grant any ex parte interim relief, including a stay on the high court order, without first issuing notice to them and hearing their submissions.

Legal experts said filing a caveat is a routine but important procedural safeguard that prevents one-sided interim orders in cases where an appeal is anticipated.

State wanted to release DA in instalments

The dispute relates to the Punjab government’s delay in paying DA and dearness relief (DR) to its employees and pensioners. Earlier this year, a single judge of the High Court had struck down the state’s decision to release DA arrears in 42 instalments and held that the government was required to pay DA and DR in accordance with the pattern followed by the central government. The state had challenged that order before a division bench.

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Also Read | HC bars Punjab government from large-scale ad campaigns till pending DA paid to employees

The division bench, however, upheld the single judge’s verdict and directed the Punjab government to clear the pending DA dues within two weeks. The judgment has significant financial implications for the state as employees have been seeking release of 18 per cent DA, pending since January 2023.

The Punjab government is yet to file an appeal before the Supreme Court. However, the filing of the caveat indicates that the employees expect the legal battle over DA dues to move to the apex court in the coming days. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had indicated on Tuesday that the government was considering legal options.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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