Rs 25,000 crore pending DA: Punjab employees knock on Supreme Court doors

By filing a caveat, Punjab government employees have ensured that if the government moves the Supreme Court, the apex court cannot grant any ex parte interim relief without first issuing notice to them and hearing their submissions. (Image generated using AI)

Anticipating that the Punjab government may challenge the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order directing it to clear pending dearness allowance (DA) dues within two weeks, state government employees and pensioners have filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure they are heard before any interim relief is granted.

The caveat was filed on August 5 in the case of Raghbir Singh versus Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Punjab. Advocate Abhishek Gupta filed the caveat on behalf of the employees.

Sukhchain Singh Khaira, president of the Punjab Government Employees Association, said they filed the caveat to ensure that they were heard before the government knocked at the Supreme Court’s doors. “Employees of PSPCL [Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd], school education department, Punjab civil secretariat have all got together to file this caveat. We had filed eight writ petitions for the DA in the high court earlier,” Khaira added.