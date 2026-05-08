Cybercrime surge in Punjab: Cases up 74% in 2024, but convictions just 20.8%

Twenty-four cybercrime cases were filed against children in Punjab in 2024, including nine cases of cyber pornography and two of cyber stalking or bullying. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab witnessed a 73.78 per cent increase in cybercrime cases between 2023 and 2024, but convictions remained low at just 20.8 per cent, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) annual report for 2024.

The data reveals that 888 cybercrime cases were registered in the state in 2024, as compared to 511 in 2023 and 697 in 2022. Chargesheets were filed in only 48.1 per cent of the 888 cases in 2024. The data also reveals a very high pendency of cybercrimes in courts—93.3 per cent.

The 2024 data on cybercrimes against women shows that the maximum cases were related to cyber pornography and cyber stalking or bullying. The state saw 25 cases of cyber pornography against women, nine cases of cyber stalking or bullying, and eight cases of cyber blackmailing or threatening. There were two cases of sexual intercourse by deceitful means and one case of a fake profile.