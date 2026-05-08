Cybercrime surge in Punjab: Cases up 74% in 2024, but convictions just 20.8%

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Punjab witnessed a 73.78 per cent increase in cybercrime cases between 2023 and 2024, but convictions remained low at just 20.8 per cent, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) annual report for 2024.
The data reveals that 888 cybercrime cases were registered in the state in 2024, as compared to 511 in 2023 and 697 in 2022. Chargesheets were filed in only 48.1 per cent of the 888 cases in 2024. The data also reveals a very high pendency of cybercrimes in courts—93.3 per cent.
The 2024 data on cybercrimes against women shows that the maximum cases were related to cyber pornography and cyber stalking or bullying. The state saw 25 cases of cyber pornography against women, nine cases of cyber stalking or bullying, and eight cases of cyber blackmailing or threatening. There were two cases of sexual intercourse by deceitful means and one case of a fake profile.
Twenty-four cybercrime cases were filed against children in 2024, including nine cases of cyber pornography and two of cyber stalking or bullying.
Fraud was the leading motive listed, with 605 cases being registered under this category. Twenty-five cases listed anger as the motive, 24 revenge, 24 extortion, 41 causing disrepute, and 10 prank-linked incidents. While 76 cases had sexual exploitation as a motive, four were for political reasons, and four were for inciting hate against the country. Interestingly, five cases had ‘developing own business’ listed as a motive.
One case each was registered in 2024 for cyberterrorism and organised cybercrime, while roughly 50 per cent of all cybercrime cases pertained to the use of a computer to commit the crime. The data shows 36 cases registered for online banking fraud, one case of OTP fraud, and three cases of credit card or debit card fraud.
With respect to arrests, 642 people were arrested in 2024, including 561 men and 81 women. A total of 329 charge sheets were filed for cybercrimes that year, which named 295 men and 34 women.
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