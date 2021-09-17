Punjab: Custom milling policy for paddy procurement approved, state to seek 42k cr CCL

Punjab on Friday approved a custom milling policy for Kharif season 2021-22 for conversion of paddy procured by state procurement agencies (Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup and PSWC) into Custom Milled Rice and its delivery into the central pool.

The Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 would start from October 1, 2021, and the operations would be completed by December 15, 2021.

During KMS 2021-22, the paddy so procured would be stored in eligible rice mills situated in the state.

The policy provides for timely linking of the Rice Mills to the procurement centres, as per the purchase centre allotment list issued by the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs department. The paddy would be stored at the eligible rice mills as per their entitlement, and the agreement executed between state agencies and the rice millers. The rice millers shall deliver the rice from paddy stored up to March 31, 2022, as per policy and agreement.

The department continues to adopt the online procedures introduced during the previous year for processes like registration and allotment of rice mills, physical verification of rice mills, submission of CMR and levy security, application for issue of release order and its fee submission, through the Anaaj Kharid Portal of this Department, and these are being implemented in a stringent manner. Randomised physical verification of the paddy stock would be conducted at the district and division level to check any kind of malpractices.

These steps have been taken by the department in an endeavour to get the milling of paddy completed in time in a transparent manner and to plug any sort of pilferages/leakages in the stock.

The Cabinet also approved the arrangements for the procurement of 191 LMT paddy keeping in view the actual production of paddy in the state during the last year.

Accordingly, arrangements are being made for availing a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 42,012.13 crore as required to procure 95 per cent shares allocated to the state procuring agencies.

While reviewing the preparedness for the paddy procurement season 2021-22, the Cabinet was informed that adequate arrangements of labour and transportation of paddy from mandis to rice mills/storage point have would be made.

For storage of the paddy, crates are to be arranged by the rice millers on their own, for which they would be paid user charges by the state agencies.

Further, LDPE Polythene Tarpaulins are being arranged for the safekeeping of paddy during storage. As per the guidelines of the Union government, integration of the Land Records Portal of the Revenue Department has been done with the Punjab Mandi Board Portal, as well as the Anaaj Kharid Portal of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs department.

The Centre has fixed MSP for a common variety of paddy as Rs 1,940 per quintal and for grade ‘A’ variety paddy as Rs 1,960 per quintal for KMS 2021-22. The state procurement agencies Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup, PSWC, along with FCI would procure paddy on this MSP. The Punjab Mandi Board has notified 1,806 Purchase Centers, which would be allotted amongst various procurement agencies on September 25, 2021. Further, rice mills and other suitable public places would also be notified as temporary purchase centres for procurement of paddy during KMS 2021-22 so as to ensure staggered procurement of paddy as a preventive measure to curb the third wave of pandemic and avoid glut in the mandis.