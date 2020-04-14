Punjab: Curfew violators attack cops cops in Kotkapura, fire in air

The ASI, in his FIR further said, that both appeared to be drunk and manhandled him.(Representational image) The ASI, in his FIR further said, that both appeared to be drunk and manhandled him.(Representational image)

On a day Nihangs attacked a police team in Patiala, at least two other similar incidents were reported from two other districts.

Two men opened fire in air and pelted stones at police team late Sunday evening in Kotkapura area of Faridkot in which a milk supplier was injured. The accused have been identified as Satpal Singh and Kanwarpal Singh, as per the FIR lodged on the statement of ASI Kewal Singh. Satpal has been arrested while Kanwarpal, who had opened fire, is absconding.

As per the information, ASI Kewal Singh along with ASI Jatinder Kumar, head constable Gurjant Singh and woman constable Sudha Rani were on duty at Hari Nau road near railway crossing from 2pm-10pm on Sunday. ASI Kewal Singh said,”At about 9.50 pm, two persons came from railway crossing side. They told us that since we had stopped them for roaming around in curfew hours, they have came to teach us a lesson.”

The ASI, in his FIR further said, that both appeared to be drunk and manhandled him. Later people started gathering and one milk supplier, Ajay Singh, tried to intervene. Kewal Singh further told that the duo started moving from the place but threw stones at them and one of them hit Ajay Singh. Kanwarpal opened fire in air and fled from the spot, while Satpal fell. Both have been booked under charges of attempt to murder, and violation of curfew orders, among others.

In yet another incident, 35-40 residents of Mansa’s Thoothiawali village allegedly attacked policemen Saturday night when they were asked to return to their houses during curfew hours. According to Mansa SSP Narinder Bhargav, Darshan Singh and 14 others were roaming on roads and they were asked by ASI Gurjant Singh to go back to their houses. However, they went back and came in a group of 35-40 villagers and attacked the police team with sticks and sharp edged weapons.

