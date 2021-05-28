Punjab curbs extended till June 10, elective surgeries resume

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced extension of the restrictions in the state till June 10, but ordered the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles to be removed, in view of a decline in the positivity rate and number of active Covid cases.

At a Covid review meeting, the Chief Minister also directed the resumption of elective surgeries in both government and private hospitals, as well as restoration of OPD operations at all GMCHs in the state, in view of an improvement in the overall Covid situation.

The elective surgeries had been stopped from April 12 to ensure adequate availability of beds and oxygen for serious Covid cases, but the chief minister has now allowed these to be resumed, subject to the condition that there shall, for the present, be no reduction in beds for L-3 patients in the hospital.

On the issue of restrictions, the Chief Minister said that the decision to continue with the curbs was taken on the advice of experts. He clarified that while the limit on personal cars and two-wheelers was being removed as these are used mainly by family members and close friends, those on commercial passenger vehicles and taxis shall continue to be in place at present.