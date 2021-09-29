‘Party’s ideology is supreme…have invited Sidhu for dialogue’: Punjab CM Channi

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Wednesday said he has spoken to Sidhu and invited him for dialogue.

Channi said, “The party president is the head of the family. The head should discuss the matters within the family. I have spoken to Sidhu Sahib today and invited him for dialogue. I have told him that the party’s ideology is supreme and a government follows that ideology. I have told him that if he has any issues, we can talk those out.”

On the controversy about the new AG APS Deol being former DGP Sumedh Saini’s lawyer, Channi said that the government will set up a special team to fight all important cases, “A team of a special prosecutor and 10 lawyers is being set up. This team will work under the special prosecutor. The team will handle all important cases of the state government.”

He added, “We will take all decisions as per the people’s liking. I am totally fair. If any move sends out a wrong message, I am ready to roll it back. But I will fight till my last breath the issues I have been raising all this while.”

Sidhu on Wednesday took to Twitter to state that he will not compromise on his principles, even if it meant sacrificing any posts.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sidhu raised the issues of Bargari sacrilege, and said those people who had given clean chits to Badals and those who had given blanket bails to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini have been appointed in the system as Advocate General.

“Where are those issues now? I will keep raising them,” he said while attacking the Congress government once again. “I will not compromise. I am not for posts. I can sacrifice anyone,” he is heard saying.

Clarifying that he had no “personal agenda”, Sidhu said, “17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people’s lives better.”

“I can’t compromise with my ethics, moral authority,” he added. “I can’t disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised.”