Punjab Cricket Association releases ticket schedule for 4th ODI of India-Australia series

Amid growing tension between India and Pakistan, Punjab Cricket Association has released the ticket schedule for the fourth ODI of the five-match India-Australia series to be played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on March 10.

Advertising

It will be the 25th ODI to be hosted by the Punjab Cricket Association and while Punjab has put six border districts in the state on high alert since Tuesday, PCA officials say they will adhere to what the state government and central government decide in the coming days.

The March 10 ODI is the only match of the series to be hosted by a state sharing its border with Pakistan with the other ODI’s being hosted by Hyderabad (Telangana), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Delhi.

“The PCA Commitee held a review meeting with HS Bhullar, SSP Mohali on Tuesday as part of the preparation of the hosting of the match. There will be more such meetings with the police officials and state government in the coming days. If there is any security issue as regard to the present situation between India and Pakistan in the coming days, we will adhere to what the central government says and tell us,” said RP Singla, honorary secretary of PCA while talking with Chandigarh Newsline.

Since 1994, the IS Bindra PCA Stadium has hosted 24 ODI matches, 13 Test matches and four T20I’s. The stadium, with a capacity of 27,000, last hosted an international match in December 2017, when India played against Sri Lanka in the second match of the ODI series.

The ticket sales for the match will start on March 4 while the online sale of VIP Blocks and North and South Pavillion blocks started through Paytm. Tickets have been priced at Rs 250 for the student block while chairs block tickets will be priced at Rs 500. The VIP Blocks (North and South) are priced at Rs 1,000. The tickets for the PCA Enclosure have been priced at Rs 5,000 while tickets for Elite Lounge and South Pavillion Terrace block have been priced at Rs 3,500.

The tickets for North Pavillion are priced at Rs 2,000. “The online sale of some quota of the VIP Block and North and South Pavillion started from Wednesday and the rest will be sold through the PCA Stadium counters and ICICI Bank branches in Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula from March 4. There will be 2,700 Terrace block tickets, 8,000 VIP block tickets and 500 tickets each for box and AC Lounge. As a special gesture, we will be giving tickets priced at Rs 50 to differently -abled children for chair block 5 and 6. As per the Supreme Court guidelines, the passes will be restricted to 10 percent instead of 24 percent quota earlier,” Singla said.

Advertising

While some of the ticket prices include hospitality charges, there will be no serving of liquor. During the match between India and Sri Lanka, the student block tickets were priced at Rs 200 while chair block tickets were priced at Rs 350. The rest of the ticket prices were the same except the Enclosure ticket which were priced at Rs 10,000. “The student and chair block tickets are costlier as India-Australia series is one of big series. We have dropped the prices of Enclosure category to Rs 5,000. we hope more people will watch the match in this category too. As per the SC order, there will be no serving of liquor ,” Singla said.