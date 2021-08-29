Punjab Cricket Association appoints new coach for state men’s team

Almost six months after a video emerged of Punjab Cricket Association sacking its men’s team coach, Munish Bali, verbally and later reappointing him after the team’s poor finish in the BCCI Vijay Hazare one-day tournament, PCA has appointed former Maharashtra captain and coach Surendra Bhave (55) as the new coach of the Punjab men’s team.

While Bali had been the coach for the Punjab team for the last two years, Bhave had earlier coached Haryana and was also coach at National Cricket Academy. He had represented Maharashtra in first class cricket from 1986 to 2001.

Bhave’s appointment was done by the Cricket Advisory Committee of PCA under the chairmanship of former Indian player Bhupinder Singh Senior and has been approved by PCA secretary Puneet Bali. In the 2019-2020 season, Punjab had failed to reach the knock-out stage in the Ranji Trophy with Munish Bali as the coach.

The Punjab team did not reach the quarterfinals of the BCCI Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year. Punjab, which won its only Ranji Trophy title in 1992-93 season, hopes to achieve the same in coming years under the coaching of Bhave.