Punjab Covid wrap: State receives fresh Covishield stock; 105 fresh cases, 3 deaths

A person being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab received a fresh stock of vaccine on Thursday, with 1.73 lakh doses of Covishield arriving in the state, a health official said.

The state also recorded 105 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the daily health bulletin released on Thursday said. The bulletin added that only three people succumbed to Covid in the last 24 hours, making it the lowest single-day death toll since the second wave peaked in March this year. One death each was recorded from Faridkot, Fazilka, and Ludhiana.

With the three fresh deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 16212. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state to date was 598027, of which 1332 were active. A total of 17 patients are on ventilator support and 194 on oxygen support.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Bathinda and Ludhiana (16 each), followed by Fazilka (12), Jalandhar (11), and Amritsar (8). A total of 38438 tests were conducted during the day. The state’s overall positivity rate for the day further dropped to 0.27 per cent.

A total of 21622 lakh doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Thursday.

A total of 644 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab to date and 51 have died have succumbed to the disease, the daily health bulletin said.