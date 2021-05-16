Punjab Covid wrap: For second time in five days, Covid toll crosses 200-mark, 217 deaths in a day

The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Ludhiana (1132), followed by Jalandhar (573), Patiala (536), SAS Nagar (353) and Bathinda (515). (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

For the second time in five days, the Covid toll in Punjab crossed the 200 mark, as the state recorded 217 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Saturday.

Earlier, Punjab recorded similar number of Covid deaths on May 11. This is the highest Covid toll ever since pandemic started last year.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh cases further dipped in the day with 6,867 fresh cases being recorded.

As per the district-wise break up of 217 deaths, maximum 26 died in district Amritsar, followed by Bathinda (24), Fazilka (20), Patiala (19), Ludhiana (18), Sangrur (15), Muktsar (14), Gurdaspur (12), Jalandhar (11), Hoshiarpur (8), Ferozepur and SAS Nagar (7 each), Faridkot, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala (5 each), Barnala, SBS Nagar and Moga (4 each), Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Mansa (3 each).

With 217 fresh deaths, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 11,693 and Punjab’s case fatality rate (CFR) has reached 2.38 per cent, higher than the national CFR of 1.09 per cent. The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ has risen to 429 and those on oxygen support are 9,902. Total confirmed cases in the state are 4,90,755 and active cases are 77,789.

The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Ludhiana (1132), followed by Jalandhar (573), Patiala (536), SAS Nagar (353) and Bathinda (515).

Also, there were 8,126 fresh recoveries. A total of 45,356 beneficiaries received vaccine in the day.