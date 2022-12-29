To ramp up drive, Punjab seeks 50k doses from Centre

Amid concerns over global surge in Covid cases led by an Omicron sub-lineage BF.7, Punjab has sought 50,000 more doses of vaccine from the Centre as the state looks at ramping up its vaccination drive. The state already has 30,000 doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines but it wants to have more in reserve.

Sources said that vaccination speed was 3,000 to 4,000 persons daily in Punjab. “We have 30,000 vaccines and if we get 50,000 more we will be able to continue with the drive for the next 20-25 days,” a functionary said. “We had sent the demand a few days ago. Other states have also asked for more doses. We were told that we would be getting these soon,” the functionary said, adding that Covaxin doses were more than Covishield.

“But this does not bother us as for the booster dose, one can take different vaccine than the two earlier doses. If one has taken two Covisheld doses, one can take Covaxin as booster,” he said.

He added that there is not much concern about Covid cases yet as there is no marked increase. Also, experts have said that India had got a herd immunity. But yet the government wanted to play it safe and not take any chances.

He said there was no shortage of vaccine in the state as well as in the country. “The Government of India has assured us that the supply would be reaching soon.”

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra had stated that there are adequate arrangements and full preparedness in the government health institutions in the state to deal with any emergent situation. “People must not panic, as there are a total of 38 active Covid cases and no case of new variant of Covid in the state.”

He also stated that about 15 thousand beds are ready in government hospitals across Punjab. Apart from this there is provision of 1000 beds of level 3 and about 1000 ventilators.

He said that oxygen plants are in sufficient number in the state and they have been run and tested as well. In response to a question, he said that the government has no plan yet to impose any restrictions related to Covid or to make wearing masks mandatory in the state. Currently, people are being advised to wear masks and wash their hands frequently to avoid this deadly disease.