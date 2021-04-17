Punjab: 3,915 new cases with 7-fold rise in micro-containment zones in less than 50 days

COVID test for residents at a road side camp near Rose Garden in Ludhiana on Thursady. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Grappling with the second wave of Covid-19, Punjab has seen a seven-fold rise in micro-containment zones since March 1.

Further, ten containment zones have also been created, according to the state bulletin released Friday.

Punjab, meanwhile, has recorded 3,915 fresh Covid cases and 51 more deaths in the last 24 hours. On March 1, when the state had reported 635 cases and 18 Covid deaths, Punjab had just 13 micro-containment zones and there was not a single containment zone.

On April 16, the number of micro-containment zones in the state increased to 92 in addition to 10 containment zones, across the state.

There are 25,697 people under observation in these 92 micro-containment zones as on Friday and 16,055 persons are there in the ten containment zones. The detailed break-up shows that there are three containment zones in Amritsar, two in Ropar, two in Gurdaspur and one each in Patiala, Muktsar and Jalandhar.

Amritsar and Gurdaspur top the list for micro-containment zones with each district having 18 such zones, followed by Ludhiana (11), Jalandhar (8), Mohali (4), Muktsar (4), SBS Nagar (4), Faridkot (4), Hoshiarpur (3), Ropar (3), Fatehgarh Sahib (3), Patiala (2), Pathankot (2), Fazilka (1), Sangrur (1), Ferozepur (1) and Bathinda (1).

Any area/locality having 5 to 14 positive cases is declared a micro-containment zone and a containment zone has more than 14 positive cases.

Death toll reaches 7,772

With 51 fresh deaths Friday, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 7,772.

As per the district wise break-up of 51 deaths, seven died in Amritsar, six in Ludhiana, five in Sangrur, four in Gurdaspur, three each in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Ropar and Tarn Taran, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur and SAS Nagar (Mohali), and one each in Muktsar and Faridkot.

Total infections in the state reached 2,90,707 and total active cases in Punjab are 30,745.

The maximum fresh cases Friday were recorded in Ludhiana (598), SAS Nagar (560), Amritsar (412), Jalandhar (405) and Patiala (378).

While 43 patients in Punjab are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 386 are on oxygen support. There were 3,129 recoveries 37,326 tests were conducted on the day.

The maximum active cases are in district SAS Nagar (5,075) followed by Ludhiana (3,816), Amritsar (3,623), Jalandhar (3,169) and Patiala (2,658).

So far, Punjab has administered a total of 22.61 lakh doses of vaccine.

On Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) said in a statement that of “1,185 Covid deaths that were reported across the country in the past 24 hours, 85.4 per cent of them were from 10 states, including Punjab.”

However, the data shows that the fatalities in Punjab have showed a decline, compared to other states.

As on Friday, Punjab’s case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 2.67 per cent with 7,772 total deaths of 2,90,707 total positive cases reported till now. Earlier, the CFR in Punjab was around 3 per cent. However, it is still on higher side compared to national CFR which stands at 1.22 per cent.

According to the statewide data released by the Ministry on Friday, Punjab is placed eighth in terms of number of daily deaths.

Statewise Daily Covid Deaths (On April 15, 2021)

Maharashtra: 349

Chhattisgarh: 135

Delhi : 112

Uttar Pradesh: 104

Gujarat: 81

Karnataka: 66

Madhya Pradesh: 53

Punjab: 50

Rajasthan: 33

Tamil Nadu: 29

(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)