Punjab: Single-day Covid toll breaches 200-mark for first time; 8,668 cases

Senior citizens after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at Community Health Centre in Patiala, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Harmeet Sodhi)

Punjab’s Covid death graph continued its steep northward surge on Tuesday, with the state adding 217 deaths — highest single-day toll since the pandemic began last year — in the last 24 hours, the state’s health bulletin stated. The state added 8668 fresh cases, while 7327 people recovered from the virus, the bulletin said.

Tuesday also marked the first time since the pandemic began that the state had recorded more than 200 deaths. Both the maximum number of deaths (30) and maximum fresh cases (1386) were recorded from Ludhiana.

During the first Covid wave, the highest single-day toll of 106 was recorded on September 2 last year.

As per the district-wise break up of 217 deaths reported on Sunday, the maximum deaths were recorded from Ludhiana (30), followed by Bathinda (27), Amritsar and Patiala (17 each), Muktsar and Sangrur (13 each), Fazilka (12), Ferozepur (10), Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur (nine each), Faridkot and Pathankot (eight each), Kapurthala and Mansa (five each), Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran (four each) and Barnala and Ropar (two each).

With the 217 fresh deaths, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 10,918, with the state’s case fatality rate (CFR) touching the 2.37 per cent mark, higher than the national CFR of 1.09 per cent. The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ has risen to 324 and those on oxygen support are 9,652.

The maximum fresh cases on Tuesday were recorded from Ludhiana (1,386), followed by SAS Nagar (1,020), Fazilka (702), Bathinda (682), Patiala (638) and Jalandhar (571), the health bulletin said.

A total of 82,688 beneficiaries received their vaccine shots on Tuesday under the health care, frontline workers, 45+ and 18-44 age categories.