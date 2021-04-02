Punjab Covid: Chandigarh reports 266 fresh cases

As per the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 859 senior citizens were vaccinated on Wednesday and 82 people above the age of 40 with comorbidities received the vaccine.

ON Thursday, Chandigarh reported 266 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 26,999. The total number of virus-related fatalities stood at 379, while the active cases stood at 2,918.

While cases were reported from all sectors, Sector 40 reported 16 cases, with Sectors 20 and 22 reporting 13 cases and Sector 27 registering 15 cases. As many as 179 people were discharged.

Centre tells Chandigarh to get strict

Chandigarh has reported nearly 27 per cent week-on-week increase in new cases and 180 per cent week-on-week increase in new daily deaths.

An average of about 257 daily cases and 14 daily deaths have been reported during the last week. These observations were made at a high level meeting to review Covid status in Punjab and Chandigarh by Union Health secretary and member NITI Aayog.

They advised the UT to adopt the policy of test, track, treat, and vaccinate very strictly.

Five deaths, 254 cases in Mohali

Five more deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the district on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities to 438. As many as 254 positive cases were also reported, increasing the number to 26,693 with 3,184 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 317 patients were also recovered from the infection.

He further added that a maximum of 229 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), 10 from Lalru, six from Dhakoli, five from Kharar and four from Derabassi.

As sampling picks up, Panchkula records spike with 282 cases

ANOTHER HUGE spike in positive cases was reported in Panchkula on Wednesday as sampling picked up again, with as many as 282 cases recorded. No Covid related deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The active case tally stood at 953.

A total of 13,029 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with 4,399 persons from other districts testing positive as well. As many as 154 have also succumbed to the disease.

The district has yet conducted 2,15,845 tests as yet. As many as 1863 samples were taken on Tuesday.

Panchkula vaccination drive

Panchkula on Wednesday vaccinated as many as 3,720 persons, including 2,987 citizens; 112 healthcare workers, 79 of who received the first dose; and 621 frontline workers.

A total of 64,558 vaccinations have been administered as yet, including 9,359 to healthcare workers, 12,373 to frontline workers, and 42,826 to citizens.