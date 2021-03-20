Punjab Covid: 1,868 active cases in Mohali, vaccination drive ongoing in rural pockets

Chandigarh reported 214 new Covid-19 cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Friday, bringing the tally of cases to 24,017. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

THE MOHALI health department has started administering the Covid vaccine in rural areas with a target to cover all villages of the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur said vaccination centres were running in seven government health institutions and 27 private institutions across the district, which were set up mainly in towns and cities. She added that the centres and mini Primary Health Centres (PHCs) which fall in rural areas started Covid vaccination services from Thursday.

The civil surgeon said that the vaccination drive was currently on in District Hospital Mohali, civil hospitals in Kharar, Dera Bassi, Boothgarh, Gharuan, Kurali, Banur, Lalru and Dhakoli. Vaccination centers at Primary Health Centers in Phase 3B1 Mohali, Basoli, Khizargarh, Pandwala, Khizrabad, Palheri, Chando, Majat, Landran and Mullanpur, which shall cover the rural population.

The drive had also been started at Urban Primary Health Centers in Phase 1, Phase 7, Phase 11 Mohali, Baltana, Preet Colony Zirakpur and Nayangaon.

“The district health department is working hard to maximise vaccination to curb the spread of the pandemic and to keep people safe from the fatal disease,” she said.

The vaccine is being provided free of cost in all government health institutions. Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur appealed to senior citizens of the district to come forward for Covid vaccination without any fear. Dr Kaur said people aged 60 years and above should come forward.

Explaining the vaccination process, she said that on the spot registration facility is available in the health facilities and the beneficiaries just need to carry Aadhaar card and photo ID along.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that even though the vaccine is being administered, people still need to exercise caution. She said people should wear masks while moving out, and keep the necessary distance from each other.

258 more test positive in Mohali

As many as 258 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Friday, bringing the tally of cases to 22,912. There are 1,868 active cases here at present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 62 patients were deemed recovered and were discharged from home isolation and hospitals on Friday.

He further said that out of 258 cases, a maximum of 203 were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 23 from Dhakoli, 11 from Lalru, eight from Kharar, seven from Kurali, five from Derabassi and one from Gharuan, respectively.

The district administration strictly began inspections against violation of Covid appropriate behavior here. At least 62 challans were issued by the traffic police in the markets against people for not wearing mask. Meanwhile, a total of 888 challans were issued for not wearing masks in the last week.

With 129 new infections in Panchkula, active cases tally rises to 618

For the fourth consecutive day, Panchkula reported more than 100 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. As many as 129 new coronavirus cases were reported in the district during the day. However, a total of 166 new cases were added to the district count owing to the tracing of cases from the last two days. No Covid-related death was reported here on Friday.

The active cases tally, which had stood under 100 in January, has been more than 100 for the past three weeks and over 200 since the first week of March. It crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and 400-mark on March 16. It stood at 618 on Friday. Meanwhile, the recovery rate dropped to 93.4 per cent.

As many as 11,740 positive cases have been reported in the district with an added 3,618 persons testing positive from other districts as well. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula as yet. At least 149 patients have succumbed to the disease here.

Meanwhile, 10,973 patients have been cured and discharged.

The district has conducted 1,99,754 tests as yet, including 1,743 tests conducted on Friday. The numbers of sampling has also witnessed a steep rise over the month of March, as the cases started to rise.

Panchkula on Thursday vaccinated a total of 1,974 persons against a target of 2,400. Those vaccinated were citizens, frontline and healthcare workers.

As many as 1,556 citizens, along with 101 healthcare workers, including 65 who received the first dose and 36 who received the second dose, and 317 frontline workers were vaccinated.

214 new cases, one death reported in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported 214 new Covid-19 cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Friday, bringing the tally of cases to 24,017. The total number of active cases reached 1,597 during the day.

A Covid-related death was also reported in the UT, as a 75-year-old woman from Sector 41 here, suffering from severe acute respiratory infection, passed away at Ivy Hospital in Mohali. Till now, at least 360 people have succumbed to the disease here.

Due to rise of Corona virus cases in city health department team

Among the new patients, 131 are men and 83 are women. In the last 24 hours, at least 1,754 samples were tested for Covid-19, while a total of 2,87,941 samples have been tested till now. Meanwhile, 82 people were discharged from various facilities in the city.

As per data, 20,371 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 6.6 per cent, which means for every 100 confirmed cases, seven are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.5 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 2,44,225 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.7 per cent.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.6 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 91.9 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 92 have recovered from the virus.

As many as 192 people in the age group of 46-60 years, with co-morbidities, received the first dose of the vaccine on Friday, while 1,098 senior citizens were also inoculated. Since March 1, at least 23,728 people of over 60 years have been vaccinated, and the number for 46-60 years is 2,788.

Till now, 1,4038 healthcare workers have been vaccinated with the first dose and 13,701 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine.