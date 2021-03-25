Punjab govt school teacher among 38 dead, 2,634 new cases

Patiala Police arrested people for not following Covid guidelines Wednesday. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

A GOVERNMENT school teacher from Ludhiana succumbed to the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Rajinder Kaur (47) was a teacher at Government High School in Sehala village of Samrala in Ludhiana district. She had been admitted in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for nearly 14 days after testing positive. Her husband, also a government teacher, also tested positive.

On Wednesday, Punjab recorded 39 Covid deaths and 2,634 new cases, as per the state bulletin.

For the eighth consecutive day, it recorded more than 2,000 fresh cases.

The highest-single day count in the state so far was recorded on September 17 last year (2,896 cases).

With 39 more deaths, the state Covid toll reached 6,474. As per the district-wise break-up of 39 deaths, 11 died in Jalandhar, four each in Hoshiarpur, Ropar and Kapurthala, three each in Gurdaspur and Patiala, two each in Ludhiana, Amritsar and SAS Nagar and one each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Muktsar, Sangrur and Faridkot.

Total infections in the state reached 2,20,276, and there are 20,522 active cases in Punjab at present. The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Jalandhar (351), Ludhiana (320) and SAS Nagar (303) districts.

While 29 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 293 are on oxygen support. The maximum active cases are in district Mohali (2,704) followed by Jalandhar (2,587) and Ludhiana (2,289).