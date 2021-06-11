Punjab COVID wrap: 71 more deaths; state receives fresh vaccine stock

Punjab recorded 1333 fresh Covid cases and 71 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state received fresh vaccine stock Thursday. While a tranche of 2.28 lakh doses of Covishield was received from Government of India (free of cost) for 45+ age group, another 36,660 doses of Covaxin were received from state supply for 18-44 age group.

Nodal officer for vaccines, Vikas Garg said that vaccination for 18-44 beneficiaries is expected to pick up pace in coming days with another tranche of 1.56 lakh doses of Covishield expected to be delivered Friday from state supply.

He further said on the directions of CM, Punjab government has added more categories in priority groups in 18-44 category, including shopkeepers and their staff, gym owners and their trainers, staff working in hospitality industry (hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, caterers) including cooks, bearers, industrial workers, cart owners, street vendors especially those serving food items such as juice, chaat, fruits, delivery boys, LPG cylinders distribution boys, bus drivers, conductors, Auto/Taxi Drivers ULB and PRI representative such as Mayors, Councillors, Sarpanches, Panches, Members of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis and students going abroad. Besides, priority for 10% additional doses would be decided by the district administration.

Meanwhile, all districts recorded less than 200 fresh cases as the state’s positivity rate stood at 2.36% Thursday.

The number of fresh recoveries (2337) exceeded the number of new cases.

With 71 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,367. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state is 5,84,785 and the number of active cases is 16,244. A total of 212 patients are on ventilator support and 2797 on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of 71 deaths, maximum 9 died from Bathinda followed by Amritsar and Muktsar (6 each), Ferozepur, Ludhiana and Patiala (5 each), Faridkot, Jalandhar and SAS Nagar (4 each), Barnala, Gurdaspur, Moga and Sangrur (3 each), Fazilka, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, and Tarn Taran (2 each) and Kapurthala, Mansa, SBS Nagar (1 each).

The highest fresh cases were reported from Jalandhar (152) followed by Fazilka (116), Amritsar (115), Ludhiana (113), Patiala (86) and Bathinda (82).

A total of 26,465 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Thursday.

A total of 405 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date and 49 have died due to this disease, as per the bulletin.