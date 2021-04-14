Punjab Covid: 3,003 fresh cases, 53 more deaths

April 14, 2021 12:36:58 am
The coronavirus tally in Punjab rose to 2.79 lakh Tuesday with 3,003 fresh infections, while 53 more deaths took the cumulative toll to 7,609.
Seven people died in Hoshiarpur, six each in Sangrur and Gurdaspur and five each in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala, four in SAS Nagar, three each in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, two each in Fazilka and Moga and one each in Pathankot, Ropar, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran.
Ludhiana reported 480 cases, followed by 391 in Jalandhar, 374 in Mohali, 312 in Amritsar and 298 in Patiala.
There are 28,184 active cases, while 2,612 more coronavirus patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 2.43 lakh. There are 50 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 363 are on oxygen support. A total of 64,07,939 samples have been collected for testing so far, it said.
