Punjab Covid: 3 deaths, 409 more test positive in Mohali district

Three more Covid-related deaths were reported in Mohali district on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 436. As many as 409 new coronavirus positive cases were also reported during the day, increasing the tally of cases to 27,102. The tally of active cases stood at 3,297 on Thursday.

DC Girish Dayalan said 275 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 42 from Kharar, 34 from Derabassi, 33 from Dhakoli, 12 from Kurali and 10 from Lalru.

The DC said that 293 patients were discharged on Thursday, adding that 23,336 patients have been cured here so far.

District recorded 6,125 cases in March

The district had recorded a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in March with as many as 6,125 cases— the second highest number of cases since September last year. The district also recorded 48 deaths due to the infection last month.

Health officials said that a sharp surge was also due to the increased sample collections last month. A total of 76,709 samples were collected from January 1 to March 31 out of which 38,279 were collected in March.