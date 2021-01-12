Punjab COVID-19 vaccine: A shot for health

The first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination begins on January 16, and healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The stage is set for the first phase of vaccine rollout in UT on January 16 at 8 locations; healthcare workers to go first

“WE ARE both proud and privileged that the Covid-19 vaccination is coming and us healthcare workers will be the first to get it. There is neither any anxiety nor any apprehensions related to it, as we trust our scientists. As doctors, we will encourage and urge people to get vaccinated so that the spread of infection is stopped and life can return to normal,” said Dr V K Nagpal, medical superintendent, joint director, health, GMSH-16.

The first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination begins on January 16, and healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine. Eight locations have been finalised so far for the vaccination drive.

“We have two sites here in GMSH-16, three in GMCH-32 and the civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45 civil hospitals, and more than 8,300 HCWs already having voluntarily registered,” says Dr Nagpal, adding that they hope to receive the vaccine either on Tuesday or Wednesday, with as many as 25,000 coolers and facilities for storage at all sites already in place.

The vaccination will begin on January 16, 10 am onwards, with a number of precautionary measures taken into account. A physician and anaesthetist will be present at all sites, along with ICU beds reserved in case of any emergency or reaction, along with an ambulance with life support.

“There are three rooms at every site, one waiting, one for vaccination, and one for observation. Every person will be observed for half an hour after receiving the vaccine, and we will be providing a phone number to everyone, in case they feel any discomfort and need to get in touch with us,” Dr. Nagpal added.

“We don’t expect any side effects, maybe just some pain at the injection site, and mild fever. Some anxiousness and apprehension are normal, and I think it is in the case of any vaccination we take, but we are here for any help. Who will be the first one to get the shot, the computer will decide. Given a chance, I will be happy to go first for it. We have conducted several vaccination drives earlier and our staff is very well trained for it,” says Dr Nagpal, smiling.

People will be checked for fever etc, and those who have a fever will not be administered the vaccine. There are special testing facilities for these people, with their vaccination postponed for a later date.

Will those who have recovered from Covid need to be vaccinated?

As for those who have already been exposed to Covid-19, Dr Nagpal recommends that as the antibodies did not sustain for too long, hence they should also go for the vaccination.

“Also, we don’t know the level of antibodies they developed, so it is safer to get the vaccine. After the first dose, the second will be given after 28 days and we are hoping that the vaccine will be available for everyone in a couple of months, and we can look forward to a healthy year ahead,” says Dr Nagpal.