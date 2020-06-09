Lab technician, jail inmate among 56 new Covid-19 cases in Punjab

Of new cases on Tuesday, four returned from abroad. (Source: File Photo) Of new cases on Tuesday, four returned from abroad. (Source: File Photo)

With 56 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Punjab’s case tally since the start of the outbreak reached 2,719.

Punjab has reported 55 Covid deaths so far and as per the official media bulletin, 2,167 patients have recovered. There are 497 active cases in the state. Nine patients are on oxygen support and five critically ill on ventilator support.

Of new cases on Tuesday, four returned from abroad had source of infection outside the state.

A total of 20 new cases were reported from Amritsar, 15 from Ludhiana, five each from Mohali, Sangrur and Jalandhar, three from Pathankot and one each from Patiala, Tarn Taran and Ropar.

A laboratory technician from Jalandhar and a jail inmate from Ludhiana were among who tested positive on Tuesday.

The new cases include 28 contacts of Covid patients. In 22 cases, source of infection was not immediately known, said a health official.

