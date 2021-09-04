Punjab court directs Sukhbir Singh Badal to surrender before Sept 13

A Hoshiarpur court has directed Shiormani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to surrender before it on or before September 13 to get interim bail in an alleged forgery case. The case, filed by Balwant Singh Khera, pertains to Akali Dal allegedly having two separate constitutions. Party spokesperson and former minister Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema is already on bail in this case.

Sukhbir had filed a petition through his counsel seeking bail in this case. Taking up Sukhbir’s plea on Thursday, the court of Additional Session Judge Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi said, “Applicant is directed to surrender before the trial court on or before September 13 and in case of his doing so, he will be released on interim bail.”

The court further said that his bail is subject to the SAD chief furnishing personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of trial court.

The counsel for Sukhbir Badal in the petition had submitted that a false and frivolous case has been registered against the applicant seeking anticipatory bail.

Earlier last week, Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a petition filed by SAD against the proceedings before Hoshiarpur court that had summoned SAD president Sukhbir Badal, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and SAD spokesman Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema.

A criminal complaint was filed against SAD by Balwant Singh Khera, for allegedly keeping dual Constitution, one for the political purpose, submitted to the Election Commission of India, and other for religious purpose.

A criminal complaint was registered under Sections 420,465,466, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC in 2009. Advocates B S Riar and Hitesh Puri are looking after Khera’s complaint.

Khera said that his only point in this case is that SAD is not a secular party as per the Constitution of India as it has two separate constitutions which is a forgery.

He said that SAD had registered itself as a secular party with EC, but it has been participating in the religious body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.