3 more deaths in Punjab take the Covid toll to 69

Three more deaths were reported from Punjab on Sunday, taking the total count of Covid-19 deaths in the state to 69 as health authorities said death of a woman in Amritsar was counted twice, on June 10 and 12, and that the 55-year-old deceased policeman who had tested positive in Tarn Taran was later declared as having tested negative after he was referred to Government Medical College, Amritsar.

The media bulletin put the total count of deaths at 67, not taking into account two other deaths reported from Amritsar on Saturday.

The Punjab health department’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “The two deaths were not mentioned in the bulletin as authorities in Amritsar were yet to send their details. Once we receive the formal details, we will add in the next bulletin,” Dr Bhaskar said.

“A death was removed from total count as there was duplication in the count in Amritsar. The 55-year-old ASI’s sample was taken in Tarn Taran which tested positive, but subsequent result of his sample taken at GMC, Amritsar, where he was referred to, was negative,” Dr Bhaskar said.

A 52-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, both from Sangrur, and a 68-year-old man from Pathankot were reported dead. Punjab reported 77 new cases, taking the total tally of people testing positive for novel coronavirus to 3,140, as per the bulletin.

For 33 cases, source of infection was not immediately known. Two policemen from Pathankot were among the new cases.

Twenty-two new cases were reported from Ludhiana, which included 12 contacts of positive cases, 13 from Amritsar, 10 each from Patiala and Mohali, five each from Pathankot and Sangrur, two each from Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarn Taran and one each from Jalandhar, Ropar, Moga and Muktsar.

