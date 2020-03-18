Coronavirus outbreak: In Golden Temple’s Langar Hall, devotees to sit 3-ft apart

From Darshani Deodi (way to sanctum sanctorum), the pilgrims are being taken in batches of 10-15 to ensure minimum distance as prescribed by health authorities. From Darshani Deodi (way to sanctum sanctorum), the pilgrims are being taken in batches of 10-15 to ensure minimum distance as prescribed by health authorities.

The SGPC on Tuesday said that Langar will continue at the Golden Temple, but the devotees will now have to sit at a distance of three feet from each other inside the Langar Hall — one of the largest community kitchens in the world where lakhs eat everyday.

Also, the distance between the rows has increased by up to 6-ft from each other.

On the premises of the Golden Temple, the devotees have been asked to maintain the safe distance from each other while they are standing in the queue before paying obeisance.

From Darshani Deodi (way to sanctum sanctorum), the pilgrims are being taken in batches of 10-15 to ensure minimum distance as prescribed by health authorities. SGPC officials said that they cannot stop the langar or devotees from visiting the temple as it is the highest Sikh temporal seat.

“SGPC langar will continue as it cannot be stopped. But we have been making the devotees sit at a distance of 3-ft from each other. If a langar hall has a capacity of 1,000 people, we are making only 600 sit there. Also, we have decreased the number of rows in the langar halls by widening the distance between the rows,” said Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, Assistant Secretary Media, and SGPC spokesperson. He added that after every langar, the area is properly cleaned with sanitisers and wipes before letting the next batch in.

“We cannot even think of discontinuing the Langar Sewa because there are 1000s of poor and downtrodden people in Amritsar and around who are dependent for their food on our langar only,” said Ramdas.

Apart from this, sanitisers and soaps are available at every washbasin in the premises while towels have been replaced with tissue papers.

He said that gradually the people are becoming aware of the deadly virus and the rush to the temple has also decreased several-fold. “We are making the devotees aware that the only precaution is the medicine of this virus at the moment,” the spokesperson said, adding that all the instructions of the health department are being followed.

The district administration held a meeting with the authorities of SGPC Tuesday in connection with the safety of the people visiting the Harminder Sahib (Golden Temple).

Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, Shiv Dular Singh said that from Wednesday two medical teams would be sitting at the two main gates of the Golden temple including Ghanta Ghar side and two ambulances will be kept ready there 24×7.

At the temple, the volunteers made sure that every visitor used sanitiser and mainted advisable distance.

