Punjab cops seize 7L pharma opioids in raid at UP godown

Punjab Police Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel by making a seizure of over seven lakh pharma opioids in a raid at an illegal godown in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district and arresting the main supplier.

The main supplier has been identified as Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in Saharanpur, Ropar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

“Vishkarma had been illegally supplying these opioid pharmaceutical drugs to some of the districts in Punjab including Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Patiala and Ludhiana from last five years,” said the DIG. He said police recovered 4.98 lakh tablets of Lomotil, 97,200 tablets of Alprazolam, 75,840 of Proxyvon capsules, 21,600 vials of Avil, 16,725 injections of Buprenorphine and 550 tablets of Tramadol.

He said as part of the investigations into the recovery of 175 injections of Buprenorphine and 175 vials of Avil from two persons identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Kala and Harjaspreet Singh alias Jassa, both residents of Chamkaur Sahib on July 14, police teams Friday conducted a raid at the storage godown in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Police.

SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravjot Grewal said the arrested person has been brought to Punjab after completing all the legal formalities.

An FIR under sections 22C-61-85 of the NDPS Act had already been registered at Badali Ala Singh Police Station in Fatehgarh Sahib.