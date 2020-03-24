Punjab: Cops face hard time to impose restrictions

At a check post erected at Derabassi on the Derabassi-Barwala turn, the policemen who had barricaded the road with two trucks faced a hard time in managing the traffic chaos. (File/Representational Image) At a check post erected at Derabassi on the Derabassi-Barwala turn, the policemen who had barricaded the road with two trucks faced a hard time in managing the traffic chaos. (File/Representational Image)

After the Punjab government declared a curfew in the afternoon on Monday, it took hours for the Punjab Policemen deployed at Zirakpur and Derabassi area to impose curfew in their respective areas. It was only by late evening that the policemen were able to reduce the rush of the people.

After receiving the notification for imposing the curfew by afternoon, the policemen in Derabassi and Zirakpur areas of Mohali swung into action and started appealing to general public to move back to their houses.

At a check post erected at Derabassi on the Derabassi-Barwala turn, the policemen who had barricaded the road with two trucks faced a hard time in managing the traffic chaos. The traffic chaos continued for around two hours after which senior police officers intervened.

At Zirakpur as well, the people were seen moving out on the roads in their cars buying groceries and other daily usage items from general merchant shops. The police here too were helpless till evening to impose the curfew.

It was then by late evening, when the Punjab Police teams were seen appealing to public on loud speakers to move back into their homes and warning them with strict legal action.

By late evening, maximum shops of general merchants and even the vegetable vendors were shut down by the police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.