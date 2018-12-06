Punjab: Cops conduct search operation in village close to Pak border

A team of Punjab Police conducted search operation in village Gulab Singhwala in Ferozepur district which continued for more than five hours. This village is in Mamdot block of Ferozepur and close to the Indo-Pak border.

Police did not reveal any information about the reason of search, but sources revealed that it was related to terror links. Already search operations have been conducted in many other villages of Punjab close to the Pakistan border.

Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, IG, Ferozepur Range, confirmed the search operation. He also informed that border areas along Rajasthan have been sealed due to elections in that state on December 7 and four paramilitary companies have been deputed along the state border.